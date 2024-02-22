PC of the month (February 2024)

The end of the winter season seems to be a good time to choose and purchase powerful gaming systems. In January, key component manufacturers offered a number of new products that can influence the overall landscape of balanced configurations in different price categories. Most of the presented components have already gone on sale in Ukraine, which allows us to plan optimal builds or, on the contrary, to wait for the reduction of starting prices for certain items. As part of the traditional PC of the month, we will try to offer rational configurations taking into account current market conditions and near-term prospects.

Basic gaming PC of the month

Processor Intel Core i3-12100F (4/8; 3,3/4,4 Ghz, 12 MB L3) $100 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6/12; 3,6/4,2 Ghz, 32 MB L3) $85 Motherboard Intel H610 (LGA1700) $75 AMD A520/B450 (Socket AM4) $75 Memory 16 GB (2×8 GB) DDR4-3200 $45 Video card GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB/ GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB/ Radeon RX 7600 8 GB $330 Storage device SSD, 1 TB, M.2 PCI-E $65 Case and PSU Middle Tower ATX, 550 W $60 Total amount for Intel-based PCs $675 Total amount for PCs on the AMD platform $660

Choosing an affordable processor for an entry-level gaming system is usually an asterisked task. Basic configurations on the Intel platform are available for $100 with the Core i3-12100F. The Core i3-13100F is $10 more expensive, and the latest generation of the LGA1700, the Core i3-14100F, is already available for $150. All these chips are united by the fact that they offer 4 computing cores with Hyper-Threading support. The actual difference between them is only in the operating frequency formulas, so if you are already focused on CPUs of this category, it is more rational to spend money on the starting models of conditionally previous generations.

Yes, the Core i3-14100F’s extra 300-400 MHz won’t be superfluous in this class, given the impossibility of overclocking, but the increase in processor power will be disproportionate to the price increase. However, it should also be borne in mind that the one and a half times difference is the reality on the ground, while the recommended price of the starting Core i3 remained unchanged ($109). The corresponding adjustment will occur naturally, but in the meantime, if you can invest $150 on a CPU for the Intel platform, it is better to spend it on the Core i5-12400F. A great option for a cheerful basic configuration.

When choosing a processor in the $100-150 price range, you can already come across the Intel Processor 300 (2/4; 3.9 GHz). The new unusual name conceals a 2-core 4-threaded processor with a working frequency of 3.9 GHz. The logical descendant of Pentium Gold G7400 (2/4, 3.7 GHz) for LGA1700. Intel has decided not to use the Pentium brand to refer to its chips anymore, so here we have a renaming and an additional 200 MHz to the operating frequency for the same money. As for the latter, the current retail price of the chip is the equivalent of $115. There is no point in trying to compare the performance of Intel Processor 300 and Core i3-12100F/13100F. Quad-core CPUs offer much more. But it’s also important to keep in mind that Intel Processor 300s come exclusively with Intel UHD Graphics 710 integrated graphics activated. So this CPU is more likely to be considered for systems without a discrete graphics card. For gaming platforms, it is of no interest.

The basic solution in the case of the AMD platform remains Ryzen 5 3600 (6/12; 3.6/4.2 GHz). The insurmountable price/performance ratio simply leaves no chance for any chip to come close to this “veteran” in this indicator. A full 6-core CPU with 32 MB of cache for $85. What alternatives can there be? But looking at the future, and having a slightly larger budget, the option with Ryzen 5 5600 (6/12; 3.5/4.4 GHz) looks very attractive. The tray version of the chip is available for $125, but in this case you still have to buy a cooler separately, while the retail box for $140 comes with a simple cooler. A newer model with Zen 3 architecture is a desirable option, but if you have tight financial constraints, Ryzen 5 3600 will also be a good solution.

If you are looking for a Ryzen 5 5600, we remind you that there are also Ryzen 5 5600G (6/12; 3.9/4.4 GHz) and the recently introduced Ryzen 5 5600GT (6/12; 3.6/4.6 GHz) models on sale. Despite the similarity of names, operating frequencies, and even retail prices, these single-chip chips belong to the Cezanne family with integrated graphics, have 16 MB of L3 cache, and support only PCI-E 3.0. Whereas Ryzen 5 5600 belongs to the Vermeer line of processors with chiplet architecture, 32 MB L3 and PCI-E 4.0. For gaming platforms with a separate video card, Ryzen 5 5600 or its turbocharged version Ryzen 5 5600X (6/12; 3.7/4.6 GHz) will definitely be the best option.

Chips of the Ryzen 8000G line for Socket AM5 are now available. The new models from AMD have significantly raised the level of capabilities of hybrid chips, which usually already provide enough performance to evaluate even “heavy” gaming projects with low picture quality settings. In some cases, integrated graphics can even reach the performance of GeForce GTX 1650. This is a truly amazing result for an integrated solution. However, this is certainly not enough for systems that are built directly for gaming.

The flagship of the new line Ryzen 7 8700G (8/16; 4.2/5.1 GHz) with Radeon 780M graphics appeared in Ukraine with a retail price tag of ~$380 with a recommended price of $329. The Ryzen 5 8600G model (6/12; 4.3/5.0 GHz; Radeon 760M) can be purchased for the equivalent of $250. There are interesting solutions in its niche, but in basic gaming systems, we rely on CPU+GPU.

Returning to the current AMD platform, we recall that the available motherboards based on the AMD A520/B450 chipsets support the PCI-E 3.0 bus. Even if the processor has a PCI-E 4.0 controller, it will use a twice as slow interface to communicate with the graphics card and SSD. And this is already a limitation for both modern drives and video cards, especially models that use eight PCI Express lines. The issue is solved by AMD B550 boards, but the range of models on this chipset costing up to $100 is very limited. However, some additional costs will be justified if you choose an SSD with a bandwidth of more than 3500 MB/s and a PCI-E x8 video card.

As for discrete graphics in general, it is a great choice for basic gaming configurations. Starting from GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB and Radeon RX 6600 8 GB for $250-270 to GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB, GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB, and Radeon RX 7600 8 GB for $330-350. All models have their own strengths and weaknesses, but regardless of the specific choice, they all provide good performance in their class.

In early February, NVIDIA officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB video cards. We mentioned the features of these versions last time – a reduced number of computers, radically lower GPU operating frequencies, and a 96-bit memory bus. The main advantage of the “lightweight” version is reduced power consumption. The GeForce RTX 3050 6GB has a TBP of 75 watts, which allows the card to be used without connecting additional power. Moreover, this level makes it possible to offer versions of adapters with a passive cooling system.

As for performance, everything is pretty obvious. Practical reviews show that the GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB is on average 30% slower than the standard GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB. So the fps drop is very noticeable here. Does the recommended price of $169 justify it? GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB is primarily a story about energy efficiency. In terms of this indicator, it is really an ultra-maximum option, and obviously the fastest video card that can operate without additional power. However, it seems that it would be quite logical to use a name like GeForce RTX 3040 6GB to designate the model, or to introduce additional indices for clear positioning.

GeForce RTX 3050 6GB models are already starting to appear in Ukraine. Starting price tags of $230 make such offers unpromising against the backdrop of a wide range of GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB for $250 and especially the availability of Radeon RX 6600 8 GB. But once again, the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB is more of a niche solution with phenomenal energy efficiency. Given these features of the “updated model,” there is no official confirmation that NVIDIA plans to discontinue the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB with its release.

At the end of January, AMD launched a new video card – Radeon RX 7600 XT 16 GB. The only difference between these models and the base Radeon RX 7600 8GB is that they double the memory capacity and increase the recommended GPU operating frequencies (1980/2470 MHz instead of 1720/2250 MHz). According to benchmarks, the tuned Radeon RX 7600 XT models with the additionally accelerated GPU are ~10% faster than the Radeon RX 7600 in 1080p/1440p modes and have an advantage of up to 15% in 4K.

The recommended price of Radeon RX 7600 XT 16 GB for the US market is $329, but in Ukraine, the first models of the line appear with less optimistic price tags – $420-450. This not only reduces the attractiveness, but also leads to a loss of interest in it. At least when it comes to graphics cards for gaming, not a graphics accelerator with 16 GB of memory for specialized computing. Although the Radeon RX 7600 XT certainly delivers the required level of performance for basic configurations, the price difference with the 8GB Radeon RX 7600 base model is not proportional to the performance increase. In addition, models in this class are mostly focused on gaming in Full HD mode, and in such conditions, the presence of 16 GB of memory does not (temporarily?) provide any special advantages.

Those who like “exotic” can pay attention to the Intel ARC A750 8 GB. Although these models are not officially offered in Ukraine, persistent players can buy such graphics cards for $250-280. Intel continues to persistently optimize drivers. Although there is still a lot of work to be done, the activity and persistence of developers gives reason for optimism about the success of the manufacturer’s custom graphics division. Intel’s preliminary plans include the launch of the next generation of ARC Battlemag solutions, which should be presented by the end of this year.

Optimal gaming PC of the month

Processor Intel Core i5-14400F (6/12+4; 2,5/4,7 GHz + 1,8/3,5 GHz)/

Core i5-12600KF (6/12+4; 3,7/4,9 GHz + 2,8/3,6 GHz) $240 AMD Ryzen 5 7500F (6/12; 3,7/5,0 GHz, 32 MB L3) $195 Motherboard Intel B760 (LGA1700, DDR5) $150 AMD B650/A620 (Socket AM5) $150 Memory 32 GB (2×16 GB) DDR5-5600 $120 Video card GeForce RTX 4070 12 ГБ / Radeon RX 7800 XT 16 GB $630 Storage device SSD, 1 TB, M.2 NVMe, PCI-E x4 $90 Case and PSU Middle Tower ATX, 650 W $130 Total amount for Intel-based PCs $1360 Total amount for PCs on the AMD platform $1315

When choosing a processor for an optimal configuration based on Intel components, pay attention to the rapidly decreasing price of Core i5-14400F chips (6/12+4; 2.5/4.7 GHz + 1.8/3.5 GHz). At the start of sales in January, this model was offered for the equivalent of $260-270, but now it is about $240. That is, the new chip is only $10 more expensive than its predecessor Core i5-13400F (6/12+4; 2.5/4.6 GHz + 1.8/3.3 GHz). Yes, the actual difference between these models is only 100-200 MHz of operating frequencies for productive and energy-efficient cores. But even such crumbs will not be superfluous, given the impossibility of overclocking the CPU on its own. And the formal affiliation of the model to the latest generation may be of fundamental importance to some. So the chip is worth the extra $10.

For those who find technical specifications more important than the timing of the processor announcement, we’d like to draw your attention to the Core i5-12600KF (6/12+4; 3.7/4.9 GHz + 2.8/3.6 GHz). The model has an identical functional structure and even higher operating frequencies than the Core i5-13400F/14400F. At the same time, an enthusiast model with an unlocked multiplier can now be purchased for the same $240. Moreover, judging by the offers of price aggregators, if we ignore the official supply channels, Core i5-12600KF will cost even $200-210. However, you will have to buy a cooler separately, as Intel chips with an unlocked multiplier do not come with a standard cooler.

For an optimal AMD gaming configuration, we recommend the Socket AM5 platform and the base chips for it – Ryzen 5 7500F (6/12; 3.7/5.0 GHz) or Ryzen 5 7600 (6/12; 3.8/5.1 GHz). There are not many options here, given the general timing of the AM5 announcement and the availability of only one generation of chips so far. However, the junior 6-core Zen 4 processors are very fast and well suited for gaming PCs, especially considering their price. The current retail price of the base Ryzen 5 7500F model has dropped to $190-200, and the Ryzen 5 7600 is offered for ~$215-220.

It is worth mentioning that the younger version, apart from a slightly lower operating frequency, also lacks integrated graphics. Initially, all the presented processor models for AM5 were equipped with a relatively simple video core with a pair of RDNA2-based computing clusters. But later AMD offered the most affordable version of the CPU with a deactivated iGPU. By analogy with Intel chips, a model without graphics is marked with an “F” in the model name.

You can also configure a decent midrange gaming system on the Socket AM4 platform, especially since AMD is making considerable efforts to keep it relevant. Thus, the previously announced junior CPU model with an additional cache buffer – Ryzen 7 5700X3D (8/16; 3.0/4.1 GHz; 96 MB L3) – has already gone on sale. At the start, it is unlikely that the new product will be offered in Ukraine at the recommended price ($249), but if necessary, such a chip can already be purchased for about $290. Practical reviews of this model show that despite the lower operating frequency, it is in little way inferior to the more expensive Ryzen 7 5800X3D (8/16; 3.4/4.5 GHz), especially when it comes to gaming.

In general, after a certain reduction in price, Ryzen 7 5700X3D will be a great option for upgrading to SoCet AM4. For example, after replacing Ryzen 5 3600, or even less powerful models of previous generations. In such cases, the use of a CPU with an additional 3D V-Cache can really breathe new life into the system, allowing you to improve the platform’s gaming abilities without a radical upgrade. But when building a new PC, it’s more promising to look towards AM5. Even the basic Ryzen 5 7500F/7600 chips on Zen 4 costing ~$200 in games mostly have similar performance, or are outperformed by Ryzen 7 5x00X3D models. So in this case, you will need a little more money to buy a motherboard and DDR5 memory, but the total cost will be comparable, but the life of AM5 will be longer.

January was an extravaganza of new product launches from NVIDIA. The company has extended the official launch of the updated SUPER-modifications of RTX 40xx graphics cards, so for almost a whole month, IT resources were full of reviews of new graphics adapters. We also joined the action by conducting some experiments with the updated models. In the context of optimal configurations, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12 GB may be of some interest. Practical studies have confirmed that this model is ~10-15% more productive than the base GeForce RTX 4070 12 GB. To some extent, this is even more than one would expect, given the difference only in the number of GPU processing units. The memory subsystem remains unchanged – the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER also relies on 12 GB and a 192-bit bus. However, as we can see, additional fps reserves can be released even without more radical structural changes. For more details, please refer to the relevant review.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB has a recommended price tag of $599, while the GeForce RTX 4070 12GB remains in the NVIDIA range and has officially dropped in price by $50 to $549. Of course, we are talking about the American market. In Ukraine, the launch models of GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12 GB started appearing with price tags of $750+, and obviously need some time to stabilize. In contrast, commercially available GeForce RTX 4070s have mostly already dropped in price and are offered from $620, and therefore temporarily have a better price/performance ratio. It is for this reason that we initially rely on the GeForce RTX 4070 12 GB as part of the optimal configurations.

When reviewing the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB, we compared the capabilities of the new model not only with those of the GeForce RTX 4070 12GB, but also added the performance of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. This allows you to clearly evaluate the performance of NVIDIA solutions that can potentially be considered as part of optimal gaming configurations. In general, the difference is commensurate with the cost of the respective models, but the number of desired fps is not provided exclusively by video cards. If a 40-60% increase in the cost of a graphics adapter leads to a proportional increase in fps, then it definitely makes sense to look towards a higher-end model.

If we consider the options from AMD, then the Radeon RX 7800 XT 16 GB remains the undisputed favorite. In this category, NVIDIA managed to catch up with this model in raster rendering only with the release of the RTX 4070 SUPER, and it is a competitor to the GeForce RTX 4070 12GB in terms of price. Moreover, these models are usually offered even cheaper than the basic NVIDIA “seventies”. In addition, with the advent of the opponent’s SUPER versions, AMD has obviously reassessed its models. Although there were no official statements on this matter, retail price tags indicate a corresponding adjustment. In Ukraine, Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB can already be purchased for the equivalent of $610-620. The most affordable GeForce RTX 4070 12 GB is $10-20 more expensive.

Over the past month, the retail price delta between the Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB and Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB has increased significantly. While in January we definitely recommended paying attention to the older model due to the relatively small difference in price, now the Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB for $500+ looks like an adequate option for saving money. We get a 15-20% slower video card for an equally lower price. It’s a fair deal. You just need to decide what is more important – a lower price or more fps.

Progressive gaming PC of the month

Processor Intel Core i5-14600KF (6/12+8; 3,5/5,3 GHz, 2,6/4,0 GHz) $340 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (8/16; 4,2/5,0 GHz; 96 MB L3) $415 Motherboard Intel Z690/Z790 (LGA1700) $230 AMD B650 (Socket AM5) $200 Memory 32 GB (2×16 GB) DDR5-6000 $130 Video card GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB / Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB $1000 Storage device SSD 2 TB, M.2 PCI-E 4.0 $170 Case and PSU Middle Tower ATX, 750 W $210 Total amount for Intel-based PCs $2080 Total amount for PCs on the AMD platform $2125

For an advanced gaming configuration, a good price/performance balance is offered by the Core i5-14600KF chips (6/12+8; 3.5/5.3 GHz + 2.6/4.0 GHz) and its predecessor, the Core i5-13600KF (6/12+8; 3.5/5.1 GHz + 2.6/3.9 GHz). Although this category formally allows for some price deviations, the use of more expensive components must be justified and appropriate. Therefore, even more powerful CPUs may well take a place in this configuration, but here you should focus on personal requests and needs. Top-of-the-line Core i5s of the latest generations are capable of unleashing the potential of the graphics cards offered for these PCs, but it’s another matter if more computing power is needed for some resource-intensive work tasks. In this case, the maximum attention is paid to the Core i7-14700KF (8/16+12; 3.4/5.6 GHz + 2.5/4.3 GHz; ~$440), which, in addition to frequency acceleration, received additional energy-efficient cores.

In mid-March, Intel is to finally form the Raptor Lake Refresh chip lineup, offering an ultimatum model – Core i9-14900KS. The flagship of the series will be able to accelerate 1-2 productive cores to 6.2 GHz as standard, i.e., 200 MHz faster than its predecessor. How many times have we heard that the megahertz race is over? As you can see, this parameter remains in focus and sometimes can even determine whether processors belong to one or another generation of CPUs.

We build the AMD platform around Ryzen 7 7800X3D (8/16; 4.2/5.0 GHz; 96 MB L3). This is the case when it makes sense to pay extra for exceptional features. The additional 3D V-Cache buffer sometimes works wonders in games, radically increasing fps, and it is these cases that justify an increase in the budget. Hopefully, AMD will also offer more affordable chips with 96 MB L3 over time. By analogy with Ryzen 5000X3D, it would be interesting to see a conditional Ryzen 7 7700X3D, which would cost $70-100 cheaper than the older model. However, in this case, it would “break” the current lineup, so we should hardly expect such an offer to appear in the near future.

If record fps are not intriguing, but you need a confidently high predicted result for a lower price, you can focus on the Ryzen 7 7700X (8/16; 4.5/5.4 GHz) for $350. Or even as an option – the Ryzen 7 7700 (8/16; 3.8/5.3 GHz), which for about the same price in the retail version comes with the AMD Wraith Prism cooling system.

In the second half of 2024, AMD plans to update the AM5 platform by offering chips with Zen 5 architecture. The notional AMD Ryzen 9000 will also receive a chiplet layout, with crystals with computing cores being manufactured at 4 nm and the I/O plate at 6 nm. The total number of cores will probably remain at the current level. In addition to architectural improvements, the upcoming Granite Ridge chip family will also work with faster memory modules. Support for DDR5-6400+ is expected.

The Ryzen 9000 will be compatible with existing motherboards with the Socket AM5 socket, but the manufacturer will also offer solutions on the updated AMD 800 series chipsets. Among the innovations of the top-of-the-line AMD X870E boards will be USB4 support, which will be implemented thanks to the ASMedia ASM4242 controller. How long should we wait for the new chips? So far, no more precise dates than the second half of the year have been announced. Optimists are confident that AMD will try to accelerate, and possibly offer Ryzen 9000 in the summer to get ahead of its main competitor and draw maximum attention to its solutions. But these are only wishful thinking for now.

As for Intel, the company also has ambitious plans for the second half of this year regarding desktop solutions. During this period, a new LGA1851 platform with chips of the Arrow Lake-S family is expected to be announced. The processors will be offered under the Core Ultra brand and will have a heterogeneous layout with heterogeneous crystals. This will be the most radical upgrade in recent years, so the CPUs should potentially be interesting. However, in this case, there are no announcement dates yet. Given that Intel has only recently offered an expanded list of 14th-generation Core chips for LGA1700, it is unlikely that the manufacturer will rush to launch a new platform. So in this case, we are talking about the end of this year. So, for those who are planning to build a new PC right now, it’s too early to turn on the “wait and see” mode – focus on existing solutions.

Last time, when forming progressive configurations, we included GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB graphics cards in the list of current components. The practical tests generally meet our expectations, so this model deserves special attention. The increase in the number of processors, memory capacity, and bus bit rate improved the performance of the basic Ti-model by ~10-15%. The presence of 16 GB eliminates situations where 12 GB might not have been enough, allowing you to feel safer while playing games in 4K mode, or at 1440p at “maximum” settings.

Frankly speaking, given the structural changes that have taken place, there were expectations that GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB would bring a more tangible performance boost. However, the available boost and the confidence that 16 GB will be enough for a long time add some not always obvious advantages to the new SUPER modification. Since the recommended price tag of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB is identical to the one originally set for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB – $799, the updated model definitely looks more attractive. However, you should make allowances for the peculiarities of regional pricing and be prepared that at the start of sales, even basic versions will be difficult to buy for less than $1000. So now you can focus on this level and have an extra $50-100 to choose the model you like. There will be versions for $1200+ as well, but RTX 4070 Ti SUPER at the price of basic GeForce RTX 4080 is an exaggeration.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB will be gradually withdrawn from the market. There is simply no room for this model in the current NVIDIA lineup. In the process, you can try to come across a promotional offer, but it is unlikely that the discounts will be so significant. In addition, when reacting to possible discounts, it should be remembered that the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12 GB is close to the performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. If a video card with 12 GB of memory is enough for you, you may find the new product that is conditionally located one step below to be more attractive in terms of price.

And what about further increasing the graphics power? There are still options with the GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and the updated GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16 GB, which are about 15% more efficient than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB. However, GeForce RTX 4080 models are hard to find for less than $1300, and the newly launched SUPER-modifications with a recommended price of $999 also have retail price tags of 50,000+ UAH.

The basic GeForce RTX 4080 will be canceled. The updated GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER adds only 1-2% performance, but its main task is to reduce the price. Almost everything is the same with -$200 off the cost of the video card. I would like to see this kind of arithmetic in our realities sooner rather than later. Given the current state of affairs and the availability of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB, buying a GeForce RTX 4080/4080 SUPER is not particularly attractive. In fact, +30% to the price for +12-17% performance is an irrational purchase, and the advantage in memory capacity with the younger model is now also leveled.

There are no questions about the GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB – an incredible product with a fabulous price tag. The lack of competition allows us to keep the retail price at $2000+. If you want to get +30% more performance than GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER in 4K mode, you’re welcome to pay up. And let’s not forget about ML models and other AI algorithms for which such adapters are almost not necessary.

How did AMD respond to the emergence of SUPER versions of graphics cards from its opponent? The company has a decent set of graphics adapters in this class, the attractiveness of which can be improved in a well-known way – by lowering the price. And it seems that AMD is ready to act in a rather aggressive style here. Western sites are flashing with offers of Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB for $700-750. So, obviously, the original recommended price of $899 for this adapter is no longer relevant. However, it is too early to talk about such discounts in Ukraine.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB almost managed to catch up with the Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB in terms of performance. The latter has an advantage of only 0-5%, while the NVIDIA model is 25-30% faster in ray-tracing modes. In such conditions, the equal price obviously does not play in favor of the AMD model. So we are waiting for a corresponding correction in the local market.

The top-of-the-line Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB also has a 0-5% advantage over the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16 GB in classic rendering and up to 20% in tracing. This means that the original recommended price tag ($999) is also no longer relevant. Although in American stores, the discounts for this model are not so striking ($929-959). In Ukraine, the AMD flagship can be purchased for the equivalent of $1150-1200. Yes, it’s cheaper than GeForce RTX 4080/4080 SUPER, but we expect the latter to drop in price in the near future. We hope the same will happen with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB.

Regardless of the chosen configuration, our own preferences, modifications and improvements to our gaming systems, we should not forget about the feasible and regular support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – this will speed up our victory.