GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16 GB test results: slightly more fps for less money

Finally, the time has come to learn about the capabilities of the latest model from NVIDIA’s updated line of graphics cards – GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16 GB. Initially, the test results were supposed to appear yesterday, but a delay in receiving test samples forced NVIDIA to postpone the completion of the NDA to publish reviews before the official launch of the cards. However, given the relatively minor changes in the technical specifications of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB compared to those of the base GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, there is no reason for much intrigue.

Let us first remind you of the differences in technical specifications. So, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER uses the same AD103 GPU, but in the AD103-400 modification with 10,240 cores instead of the AD103-250 with 9,728 CUDA cores in the base GeForce RTX 4080. This means that the number of shader units has increased by 5.3%. The GPU frequency formula has also been slightly changed – 2295/2550 MHz instead of 2205/2505 MHz. The configuration of the memory subsystem has remained unchanged – GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6X and uses a 256-bit bus. The memory chip frequencies have been increased from 22,400 MHz to an effective 23,000 MHz (+2.7%), which has increased the bandwidth from 717 GB/s to 736 GB/s.

Despite some quantitative changes, the power consumption level of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, the declared TBP indicator, remained constant at 320 watts.

And yet, what can potential owners of the SUPER-modification expect? For a superficial acquaintance, let’s turn to the review of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition reference model prepared by our colleagues from TechPowerUp.

Practical performance tests confirm the restrained expectations. The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER really only adds 1-2% fps in games. This is true for both Full HD and higher resolution modes. Minimal changes to the characteristics lead to the corresponding results. Usually, this acceleration is not enough to catch up with its direct competitor, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB, which still retains a minimal advantage. The situation in ray-tracing mode is also unchanged, with the NVIDIA card significantly outperforming its opponent.

However, in the story of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16 GB, the emphasis can be placed not on a modest increase in the number of fps, but on a significant change in the price/performance ratio. While the GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB received a recommended price tag of $1199 at the time of the announcement, the slightly faster GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16 GB will cost $999 in early 2024. So this is a strong argument for AMD to reconsider the price of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the possibility of getting more affordable solutions in this class. Of course, we can’t expect such price tags in retail sales in Ukraine for now.