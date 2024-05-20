Have you also noticed that you need to charge your smartphone more often over time? When it first arrives from the store, it can hold a charge for 2-3 days, but after a year, it can only hold a charge for a day at most. The most common cause of this problem is improper use of the gadget.

Most of us, for example, can easily leave a smartphone charging overnight without thinking that this shortens the life of its battery. In addition, users make a number of other mistakes that are unforgivable to technology.

On average, a smartphone battery is designed for 1,000 full charge-discharge cycles, although its “survivability” also depends on other factors: battery quality, method of use, storage conditions, and temperature. After each charge, the battery gradually loses its capacity.

So, how do you charge your smartphone to extend its battery life, and what should you do when your phone won’t charge?

How to charge your smartphone correctly

There are many myths surrounding this topic. “Experts” advise to discharge and recharge a new phone three times and almost dance with a tambourine. However, the truth is that modern lithium-ion batteries do not need this.

You should charge your smartphone to 100% only before using it for the first time. This will help activate the battery and calibrate it to its maximum capacity. Use the “native” charger, i.e. the one that came in the package, as other chargers may not charge efficiently or even damage the battery.

It is also worth remembering that your smartphone should not be charged in extreme temperatures or in direct sunlight. If it’s freezing or hot outside, or if it’s more than +40 degrees, then after returning from the street, wait until the device returns to room temperature and only then connect the charger.

How to extend battery life

The rules for handling a smartphone that will extend its service life can be summarized in a few simple steps:

Try to keep the charge level in the range of 20%-80% – do not discharge completely and do not overcharge after 100%;

Do not leave the phone “on charge” all night;

Calibrate 2-3 times a year. Over time, the information about the device’s charge level on the screen and its actual level may not match. The calibration process measures the current state of the battery and updates the gadget’s data on its charge level;

Use only original chargers;

Avoid overheating the device – do not leave it in the sun or near heat sources;

Turn off background applications or features you don’t use, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi , GPS;

Use power-saving modes and optimize screen settings (reduce brightness).

To calibrate the battery, do the following:

Wait until the battery is completely discharged and turned off;

Charge the gadget to 100% and do not disconnect it for another 8 hours. Do not use it during this time;

Then turn off your smartphone and charge it for another hour.

It’s worth remembering that battery calibration is not a panacea for all problems, but you can see improvements after the first cycle. If necessary, you can repeat the procedure. If the battery damage is serious, you should contact the service center of the smartphone manufacturer. There, experts will be able to diagnose the problem and offer a solution.

Can I discharge the phone to 0%?

It is not recommended to discharge the phone completely every time. Deep discharge can lead to damage and malfunction of the battery in the future.

Connecting a completely empty battery to the mains can cause a sharp rise in temperature. In general, lithium-ion batteries perform better over a wide range of charge, such as 20%-80%.

Leaving your phone with a completely discharged battery for a long time is also not recommended, as there is a risk that you will not be able to turn it on without specialists. If you plan not to use the gadget for a long time, charge it to about 70%-80%.

Can I charge my smartphone up to 100%?

Charging your smartphone to 100% and keeping it connected to the charger for a long time is also harmful. It is very important to disconnect in time to avoid overheating of the battery.

Modern smartphones have a feature that turns off charging as soon as the screen shows 100%. However, when the charge drops to 99%, it turns it back on. This can happen all night long, which leads to battery wear and tear.

How to speed up phone charging?

This issue became very relevant for Ukrainians during the blackout period. When the power goes out for only a few hours and there are long lines at the outlets, fast charging becomes a very valuable feature.

So, to charge your smartphone quickly:

do not use it while charging;

turn on the charge saving function;

if you are not waiting for a call, turn off your phone, and the charging speed will be maximized, as the gadget will not consume any power at all.

Can I use my smartphone while it is charging?

In general, modern devices are mostly designed to be used under such conditions and are able to function normally. However, there are several factors to consider:

games and other intensive operations may result in slower charging because your smartphone uses a lot of power;

the battery may heat up more than usual.

Undesirable consequences can occur when using the phone while charging with a faulty battery, for example, it bloats or heats up too quickly. In this case, it may even explode.

What to do when your phone won’t charge

Sooner or later, any gadget may encounter a problem when the charge fails. There may be several reasons for this:

damaged charger;

problems with the charging connector on the smartphone;

damage to the battery;

errors in the software.

If you have connected your device to the network but it does not respond, first check the reliability of the connection: the smartphone to the cable, and the cable to the adapter. Try replacing one of these links.

Also, check the charging connector for dirt – it should be free of dust and lint. In addition, over time, the connector can oxidize when exposed to moisture – after going to the pool, using it in the rain.

You can clean the connector yourself at home, but keep in mind that smartphone parts are always delicate and do not like the use of force. If you are not confident in your skills, it is better to contact a service center with this request.

Another reason why your smartphone won’t charge may be hidden in software errors. If you’ve checked all of the above and haven’t found the source of the problem, it may be in the OS or drivers – try performing a full software reset of the device.

It is also possible that the phone simulates charging, but in the end does not charge. In this case, it is possible that the controller in the main board has failed, and then the only thing left to do is to contact a service center to fully check the device and replace the board.

By following all the tips, you can extend the life of your smartphone. Operate your gadget wisely so that you don’t have to look for non-standard solutions when it decides to say goodbye at the most inopportune time.