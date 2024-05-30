Today, English is the basis for almost every sphere of life. Without it, full-fledged education, career development, and communication outside Ukraine are impossible. Even to read an instruction manual for a household appliance, you need at least minimal knowledge.

The perfect solution is to have English learning apps on your smartphone. Finding time to learn a few words a day with them is easy. On your way to work in public transport, in line at the doctor’s office, while waiting for your child to come out of the classroom, or while you’re in a shelter – your gadget is with you 24/7.

The main thing is to choose the best app that you want to come back to. To make your search easier, we’ve prepared a selection of apps that make it easy to learn the language anywhere and anytime.

English in mobile apps: what does it mean?

Mobile applications, which are freely available on Google Play and the App Store, open up a wide range of opportunities for self-education. They can be used to train pronunciation and comprehension of a foreign language, as well as to learn to read and write. English learning apps for smartphones even allow you to communicate with native speakers at any time and in any form, exchanging text, audio, or video messages.

When there are so many resources available for self-improvement, it’s a crime not to use them. Therefore, here are some options that have a different approach to learning English.”

The Promova project is part of the national program to promote the English language Future Perfect, created at the initiative of the President of Ukraine. Starting in the fall of 2023, Ukrainians will have free premium access for 3 years.

Each student can choose their own learning format and study either from a phone or a computer. In addition, the course assumes any level of language proficiency, so it’s not scary to start.

To start studying, you need to download the application and confirm your citizenship through Diia.Signature. You will have access to:

English for Business course;

English for Travel course;

English lessons based on TV series;

practice with native speakers.

The app is definitely trustworthy, as it is among the top 10 in Popular Apps to Try in the AppStore and among the top ten language learning apps in 2021 according to Sensor Tower. Promova is also in the top twenty in the category of free learning apps on Google Play.

One of the top-rated apps for self-study in a game form. It offers students to earn points and overcome new levels. The program’s mascot, a green owl, praises you for your successes, encourages you in case of failure, and reminds you of an uncompleted lesson when you forget about it. The bright and intuitive interface is interesting even for children and teenagers.

The app offers writing, reading, listening, and pronunciation exercises. It asks you what you want to learn the language for and suggests relevant topics for learning – from everyday to professional. The developers claim to have created their program based on scientifically proven teaching methods, so your English will improve literally every day.

The app is powered by AI, which allows for a personalized approach to each student. It knows not only your name, but also your level of knowledge, the pace at which you take lessons, and when you miss them. Duolingo can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play.

Another app with a high rating and rave reviews from users. It allows you to learn a language in a dialog format, creating a kind of live communication simulator. Students can practice reading, listening comprehension, and pronunciation. The program currently offers three levels of English learning: A1, A2, B1.

After completing the course, you will have a vocabulary and communication skills that will help you navigate everyday life in an English-speaking environment.

The app is free for anyone who chooses Ukrainian as their native language of communication. To get started, you need to complete a minimum registration. This will allow you to learn without ads and access all the content. More than 50 million people from all over the world have already downloaded the app.

Another platform for learning languages. It allows its students to practice writing and speaking skills by communicating with native speakers of the languages they are learning. Allows you to log in via social media. Asks you what level of English you currently speak and what you plan to learn the language for.

Overall, the program has a high rating, but users say the only drawback is the lack of Ukrainian language in the interface.

Using Busuu you can:

practice pronunciation and learn more about the culture of the language you are learning;

get a “foundation” for communication in real life;

acquire skills of everyday communication.

The app has already been downloaded by more than 10 million users around the world.

As you know, reading is one of the best ways to memorize and accumulate vocabulary. This axiom is the basis for the Beelinguapp app, which is a collection of short stories.

It provides English texts on topics of your choice from various areas of life, which you can read alongside the translation in your native language. There is also an audio playback function to improve comprehension and memorize the correct pronunciation. Moreover, the program can be used not only for reading but also as an audio book app.

Beelinguapp has free access, which, unfortunately, is quite limited in features, and Premium. The latter provides a 7-day trial period, after which the cost of the program will be about 77 UAH/month.

A social media-like program that allows you to add new friends, publish posts, and exchange messages with native speakers of a foreign language. In this way, you can not only improve your language level, but also broaden your horizons and learn more about the culture and traditions of the country whose language you are learning.

Native speakers, on the other hand, will correct your pronunciation and spelling. The app has already been downloaded by more than 10 million users, who note its usefulness but point out a large number of bugs and errors in its operation.

An app with free access for Ukrainians for a year. It’s easy to get it – you just have to answer the tricky question of what a “loaf” is. The program offers a fun and interactive way to learn English.

Advantages of the app:

gaming approach – learning is not tiring;

visual perception – the words to be learned can be seen immediately next to each other in the picture;

short classes – very convenient when you have little free time;

emphasis on spoken English without focusing on grammar.

An English language learning app for children aged 2-8. Kids can play with cute characters, bathe, dress them, and do other everyday activities while learning English words.

Covers various topics such as the alphabet, numbers, colors, animals, family, and more. You can use the app for free for a 7-day trial period. The app also offers tips and tricks for parents to help their children learn English.

The app offers a free plan for learning 23 languages, including English. In the process of learning, you can:

learn conversational phrases by watching videos of everyday situations;

memorize new vocabulary and grammar with a personalized AI-based program.

If you decide to upgrade to the Pro plan, this will give you the option:

track your progress;

practice the language in communication with native speakers;

download lessons for offline use when there is no internet connection.

A website and mobile app for learning English. It offers a variety of resources, including news, articles, videos, podcasts, games, grammar exercises, and tests to make learning new knowledge easier and more interesting. There is a separate section for teaching children. The project also has a YouTube channel where you can watch videos in English on various topics to practice listening comprehension.

How to learn English effectively on your own

It is important to understand that it is difficult to learn to be fluent in a foreign language using only a smartphone app. Many people are familiar with the situation when you learn “English” for years, endlessly, but the result is not satisfying.

That’s because this learning process requires a lot of motivation, discipline and perseverance, and it needs to be approached systematically. So, to make English a part of your life and improve your skills:

Determine your needs and priorities, the aspects that cause the most difficulty. Don’t rush to learn everything at once, choose what you need first: do you want to learn to read, speak, or write? Depending on the goal, create a learning plan, for example, combine several mobile applications: for reading and listening to podcasts, or learning conversational phrases and communicating with native speakers. Mobile apps are most effective when combined with other learning methods. Create a favorable environment: place notes in your room with the words you need to memorize. This way, they will be in front of your eyes all day long while you go about your daily routine. Watch movies, listen to podcasts, play board games in English, and change the menu language on your smartphone.

It’s important not to overload yourself, learn at your own pace, and avoid feeling guilty about any failures. Set realistic goals, track your progress, and reward yourself for your efforts.