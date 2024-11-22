The success of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has spread to Twitch. According to the Ukrainian analytical company Stream Charts, the new GSC Game World game was the most popular on streaming services on the day of its release, November 20, 2024, and gathered 416.4 thousand viewers at its peak.

Despite the fact that the game was released in the evening, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 broadcasts generated about 2.65 million hours of viewing on Twitch. This is more than such games as League of Legends, Valorant, Minecraft, or Counter-Strike collected in a single day. The new Ukrainian game was outsold only by GTA V thanks to the activity of Japanese and Brazilian streamers.

Ukrainian Leb1ga was among the most popular streamers of the new game from GSC Game World, showing the fifth best result for the game with 35.8 thousand viewers at the peak. This is also his fifth best result in his career.

English and Russian broadcasts generated the most viewing hours for the game, each accounting for 32.3% of the total. Broadcasts in Ukrainian accounted for 9.2%. Despite this, the largest number of channels broadcasting the game came from the US, Ukraine, and Poland.

In addition, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl became the fifth most popular game of 2024 in terms of audience reach on live broadcasts. The Ukrainian game was only slightly behind such games as Palworld, EA Sports FC 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Black Myth: Wukong. On the other hand, GSC Game World was almost twice as popular as Silent Hill 2, which gathered 266 thousand viewers.

In addition to its success on Twitch, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is also showing excellent results among players. The new game has become the most popular Ukrainian release on Steam, taking first place in sales and first place among all Ukrainian games by the number of simultaneous players, having already gathered 117,928 at its peak.