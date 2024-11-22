OpenAI is considering creating its own browser with integrated ChatGPT. This is reported by Information.

OpenAI has discussed the creation of a browser with developers such as Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline. This would be the company’s next step in competing with Google after adding the search engine to ChatGPT.

OpenAI has also discussed the possibility of incorporating its artificial intelligence features into the devices of Samsung, a key business partner of Google.

The company already has a partnership with Apple, under which Apple Intelligence functions on new iPhone devices work using OpenAI technology.

By the way, the U.S. Department of Justice has recently stated that Google should abandon the Chrome browser, as it has helped the company achieve market dominance.