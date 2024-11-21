The US Department of Justice has filed a number of claims against Google, including the previously announced sale of the Chrome browser. These claims are related to the fact that in August 2024, the tech giant was officially recognized as a monopolist, Bloomberg reports.

In a court filing on Wednesday, November 21, the DOJ announced that Google must abandon the Chrome browser because it is helping the company to strengthen its market dominance. The antitrust authorities also wanted to separate Android, but due to fears that such demands would not be accepted, they proposed a number of restrictions.

According to the statement, the government wants to spin off Chrome to “permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet.”

The company’s official website has already posted a response to the antitrust authorities’ request. The tech giant assures that the separation of the company and the browser will harm both other products and American users.

“DOJ’s approach would result in unprecedented government overreach that would harm American consumers, developers, and small businesses — and jeopardize America’s global economic and technological leadership at precisely the moment it’s needed most,” said Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs and General Counsel at Google.

The antitrust authorities’ proposal would, among other things, prohibit the tech giant from entering into exclusive agreements. For example, to pay for the company’s search engine to be pre-installed on devices or browsers. This could hurt Firefox in particular, which receives part of its profits thanks to the agreement with Google.

Instead, Google will be forced to offer smartphone manufacturers and wireless operators the ability to display a selection screen with different search engines and browsers for users. The company will also be required to license its basic “clicks and queries” data and search results, including results from YouTube, to potential competitors.

The Ministry of Justice has also proposed new restrictions related to the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Given the potential of AI to replace traditional search engines, these measures include a ban on Google from acquiring, investing in, or cooperating with other providers of search and digital advertising services.

If restrictions on artificial intelligence come into effect, the government will require the tech giant to abandon any existing partnerships. This could also hurt investments that Google has already made, including investments in the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.

The company will have an opportunity to offer its vision of these requirements next month. Then in March, the Ministry of Justice will be able to respond to Google’s proposal again. After that, in April 2025, a two-week trial will begin to decide what restrictions will be imposed on the tech giant.