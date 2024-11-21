Following the Smart Band 9 Pro, Xiaomi has announced another new product on the global market.

We are talking about Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank. The device has a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new product is compatible with iPhone 12 and newer models.

The battery supports wireless magnetic charging with a power of up to 7.5W. The gadget also has a two-way USB-C port that allows you to charge a second device at the same time. The maximum combined power is 10 W. The USB-C port delivers a maximum output power of 20W and takes over two hours to fully charge.

Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank allows you to fully charge your iPhone 15. The device has the following dimensions: 103.7 × 68.3 × 12 mm. The new product comes with various protection protocols (against overheating, power surges, etc.).

The gadget has already appeared on the manufacturer’s website, but without a price or launch date. By the way, Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank costs $18 in China.