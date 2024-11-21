Xiaomi has announced a new smart bracelet – Smart Band 9 Pro.

The device is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits (twice as much as the previous model).

The novelty has an aluminum body available in black, gold or pink colors. The gadget weighs only 24.5 g and is 10.8 mm thick. There are different straps to choose from: sports, leather, or Milanese loop.

Smart Band 9 Pro offers more than 150 sports modes. The new product has built-in GPS for training, water protection, and many different sensors for tracking health indicators.

The main feature of this generation of the bracelet is its extended battery life. Xiaomi claims that Smart Band 9 Pro can last up to 21 days on a single charge.

The novelty is already available in many European countries for €69 or €79. In Ukraine, the device costs 3299 UAH.