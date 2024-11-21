Microsoft is once again trying to convince Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. This time, the company has launched full-screen ads calling for the purchase of new Copilot+ computers, The Verge reports.

Some users on social media have started posting a message that has started appearing on their PCs. It states that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, and that for the best experience with Windows 11, you should purchase a Copilot+ computer.

These messages also contain links to promotional offers, including the Microsoft website and new Windows 11 computers.

This is not the first time the company has tried to convince users to upgrade their system. Previously, there have been reports of similar full-screen ads calling for an upgrade to Windows 11, but since the new system only supports chips released after 2018, not everyone has the opportunity to do so.

In addition, none of these announcements mention the fact that Windows 10 will be available for use even after the operating system’s support ends. Security updates for the system will continue to be released, but you will have to pay for them.