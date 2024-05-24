Microsoft has announced that it will no longer release security updates and technical fixes for Windows 10 after October 14, 2025.

Earlier, the company announced that it would stop releasing security updates for corporate clients, but with the option to continue releasing them for a fee.

Now this also applies to ordinary users. Microsoft assures that Windows 10 computers will continue to work, but strongly recommends upgrading to Windows 11.

Windows 10 was released on July 15, 2015, and by the time support ends, it will be more than a decade after its launch.

Support for Windows 8.1 also ended 10 years after its release. Windows 7 lasted a little longer – 11 years.