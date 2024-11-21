Analysts confirm that Apple will introduce a new iPhone 4 SE in March 2025. This is reported by MacRumors with reference to a report by electronics suppliers and manufacturers.

Analysts from Barclays visited manufacturers and suppliers in Asia and were able to confirm that Apple plans to announce its new smartphone by the end of the first quarter of 2025, which means by the end of March. This confirms previous reports, so the release window is almost official.

We remind you that, based on previous rumors and reports, the iPhone SE 4 will receive the body of the iPhone 14 and will have a 5G modem developed by Apple itself. Among other things, this modem should reduce battery consumption.

The smartphone will also have a 6.06-inch OLED display, Face ID support, and improved cameras compared to the previous generation. It was also reported that the cameras in the next Apple smartphone will be the same as in the iPhone 15.

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to cost between $499 and $549, which makes it significantly cheaper than the initial iPhone 16 models.