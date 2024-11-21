Google has released a native beta version of Google Drive for computers running Windows on ARM. The application offers the same features, except for the Outlook Meet plug-in.

You can download the installer here. Google reports that it will offer users to install the required Microsoft WebView2 as well.

This is only the second Google application to receive a native port for PCs with Snapdragon X chips – the first was Chrome. Recently, the company also announced that the Quick Share app has started working on Windows on ARM, but it still uses emulation.

In addition to Google, Arc Browser, NordVPN, Blender, and Notion have released native versions of their programs for the new OS. But many programs still rely on Prism emulation, which Microsoft continues to work on improving.