Google has introduced a new version of its Chrome browser for ARM-based computers.

In the new release, Chrome will be fully optimized for the hardware and operating system of PCs based on Snapdragon chips. Unlike the x64 version of Chrome, which previously had to be run in emulation with poor performance.

The update is dedicated to the upcoming launch of Qualcomm’s latest ARM-based processors for Windows called Snapdragon X Elite.

An optimized version of Google’s Chrome should run on any ARM-based Windows computer, regardless of the processor manufacturer. But currently, Qualcomm is the only manufacturer of such processors for Windows.