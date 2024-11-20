Dataminer @SadlyItsBradley reports that Valve is preparing for mass production of Steam Controller 2 and a new controller for VR headsets.

Codename for Steam Controller 2 is “Ibex” Separate product from Deckard’s “Roy” controller(s) Both are being tooled for a mass production goal in their factories right now. That’s why I know they’re in later stages of productization — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 19, 2024

The new controller is codenamed “ibex” and will be more traditional and similar to Xbox or PlayStation gamepads. It will have 2 symmetrically arranged sticks and smaller trackpads. As for the layout, it will be similar to the one used in Steam Deck.

It has symmetrical sticks Honestly its not far off from Steam Deck input has I never cared to say much about SC2, because even with leaks, anyone with common sense would come to the same conclusions — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 19, 2024

In addition, it was previously reported that the company is working on a wireless version of Valve’s Deckard VR headset, which should become an inexpensive alternative to Valve Index. The dataminer also found references to a special “Roy” controller in the SteamVR code.

Valve Roy controller(s) have at least: DPAD, Bumpers, Grip Buttons, Triggers, ABXY, system button, and some sort of strap I am confident in this info based on datamining AND sources who wished not to be named There is also an unreleased OpenXR extension for these controllers pic.twitter.com/36WBtLvYZ5 — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 14, 2024

By the way, Valve has granted Hori a license to release the official Steam Controller. The gamepad is already available for sale in Japan and is being prepared for launch in the US market.