Dataminer @SadlyItsBradley reports that Valve is preparing for mass production of Steam Controller 2 and a new controller for VR headsets.

The new controller is codenamed “ibex” and will be more traditional and similar to Xbox or PlayStation gamepads. It will have 2 symmetrically arranged sticks and smaller trackpads. As for the layout, it will be similar to the one used in Steam Deck.

In addition, it was previously reported that the company is working on a wireless version of Valve’s Deckard VR headset, which should become an inexpensive alternative to Valve Index. The dataminer also found references to a special “Roy” controller in the SteamVR code.

 

By the way, Valve has granted Hori a license to release the official Steam Controller. The gamepad is already available for sale in Japan and is being prepared for launch in the US market.