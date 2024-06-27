Valve users will soon get a new Steam Controller, but not quite the same one. The official gamepad for Steam will be released by Hori. It will be called Wireless Horipad for Steam and will be available only in Japan (at least for now). This was reported by The Verge.

The gamepad is designed with the Steam Deck in mind, and will feature similar touch sensors on the sticks to activate gyroscopic control. It also supports Bluetooth wireless connectivity and USB-C wired connectivity, as well as a range of custom programming options through Hori’s software.

The main feature of Steam Controller – trackpad – will not be available on Hori’s gamepad, but the gamepad has 4 additional programmable buttons, two under the D-pad and right stick and two on the back will be pro-buttons L4 and R4.

The new controller will be released in Japan on October 31 in four colors (black, white, neon yellow, and purple) at a price of 7,890 yen (about $50). It is not yet known whether this controller will be available outside of Japan.

However, the Wireless Horipad seems to have many more features. To begin with, it is indeed wireless, although limited to Bluetooth, which is usually less reliable than a wireless USB dongle.

In general, the use of gamepads on Steam is growing, according to Valve’s statistics. Perhaps this is the start of the emergence of licensed controllers for Steam from different manufacturers, similar to the Xbox console.