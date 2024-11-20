Apple has released a new minor system update for iPhone users.

We are talking about iOS 18.1.1. The system weighs about 300 MB and is already being distributed to devices around the world. You can check the availability of the OTA in the smartphone settings. By the way, the update was released three weeks after the launch of iOS 18.1.

According to the release notes, iOS 18.1.1 contains important security fixes. It is recommended that all users install it as soon as possible.

By the way, Apple is currently testing iOS 18.2 with new Apple Intelligence features. If everything goes according to plan, the update will be released in early December 2024.