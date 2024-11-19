GSC Game World has released the first day patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The update is almost the same size as the game itself – Xbox players will need to download 139 GB. This was reported by Twisted Voxel.

Players who decided to pre-download the game on Xbox could see that the pre-download required 143 GB. However, with the day one patch, these players will have to download almost the entire game again. If players have not pre-downloaded the game, they can bypass this update by downloading the game only once.

The day one patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the largest, if not the largest, in history. Usually, the updates that studios release on the day of release can be large, but rarely exceed 10 GB. Even big games like Call of Duty failed to reach the 139 GB mark.

This large size of the update can be explained by the Xbox system itself, where even the simplest game patches, such as the 60fps mode for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, can weigh more than 30 GB. While on PlayStation 4 or 5, it will weigh only 1 GB.

We would like to remind you that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released soon – on November 20, 2024. Ukrainian players will have access at 18:00. Ahead of the release, we advise you to familiarize yourself with the technical requirements of the game, and you still have the opportunity to pre-order and get some nice bonuses.