GSC Game World has revealed the release date of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The game will be released in Ukraine on November 20, 2024 at 18:00.

The company continues to fuel the interest of players and publishes new materials about the game. Today, the developers have shown a small piece of gameplay in which the player almost crashes into a whole flock of Tushkans.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is one of the most anticipated games of recent years. The game hasn’t even been released yet, and it has already taken the first place among paid games on Steam, and these are just pre-orders.

By the way, the current system requirements for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl can be found here.