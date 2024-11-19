Releaf Paper, a producer of pulp and paper from fallen leaves, announces the launch of the world’s first pilot production line and Innovation Center in France.

The total investment in the facility is EUR 3.5 million. It was co-financed by the European Innovation Council (EIC) of the European Union.

“By converting fallen leaves into pulp, we are proving that sustainable materials can be locally sourced, high quality and scalable. Our pilot line in France is just the beginning; we want to change the way the world thinks about waste and create a truly circular economy,” said Oleksandr Sobolenko, CEO of Releaf Paper.

The pilot line demonstrates the patented Releaf Paper technology, which uses a combination of mechanical and thermochemical methods to process green biomass.

This enables Releaf to produce high-quality fibers that are suitable for applications ranging from packaging board and eco-friendly packaging to hygiene products and bioplastics in the future.

Releaf Paper’s Chief Technology Officer Valentyn Frechka says that the company not only offers an alternative material for the packaging industry, but also unlocks the potential of urban green waste.

“Our technology is designed to work with different types of raw materials, from urban vegetation to agricultural waste. This allows us to adapt our methods to local resources and significantly reduce the environmental footprint of traditional paper production,” he says.

The pilot production line is the first stage of Releaf’s expansion strategy. In the next five years, the company plans to set up additional processing facilities across Europe, and subsequently expand into North America and Asia.

Future initiatives will explore new opportunities for green waste, including hygiene products, bioplastics, and renewable energy.

In 2025, Releaf Paper plans to raise €8 million in a Series A financing round to support its growth, strengthening its position as a global leader in sustainable innovation.

Recently, it also became known that Uber Eats in France will use Releaf Paper Bags made of paper from fallen leaves for orders.

As you know, the technology for converting fallen leaves into paper was developed by Ukrainian inventor Valentyn Frechka. It formed the basis of the business of Releaf Paper, which was founded in 2021.