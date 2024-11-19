Android Authority, citing a Google source, said that the company plans to merge Chrome OS and Android.

Back in June 2024, Google announced that Chrome OS would start using parts of Android, but a new report claims that the merger will go even deeper. With this combination, Google wants to create competition for the iPad.

As a reminder, the iPad runs iPadOS, which is an offshoot of iOS with some tablet-specific features. Google could add such features for Android tablets.

As for Chrome OS, it is an operating system designed for cheap laptops. It is not yet clear how it can help create competition for iPadOS.

Anyway, this is a multi-year project, so don’t expect it to happen anytime soon. When it is done, future Chromebooks will run a new version of Android that integrates Chrome OS. Or something like that.

By the way, it is also known that Google wants to produce Pixel laptops again. The new model will most likely run this new mix of Chrome OS and Android.