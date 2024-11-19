In 2013, Google first released the Chromebook Pixel, but in 2017, it abandoned this line. Now, according to our colleagues at Android Headlines, the company has decided to return to laptops.

According to the leak, the new product will be launched as a Google Pixel Laptop. The device is codenamed Snowy.

Unfortunately, there are no detailed specifications of the new product, but Google employees compare the device to the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS line, Microsoft Surface Laptop, and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. That is, it is a premium model.

The main question is, which operating system will the device run on – Chrome OS or Windows?

It is unknown when Google plans to release Pixel Laptop. Perhaps the new product will debut in 2025.