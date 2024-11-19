Farming Simulator 25 was released a week ago and has already reached 2 million sales, surpassing the results of the previous game in the series by 33%. This was announced by the game’s developer and publisher, Swiss-based GIANTS Software.

The online peak on Steam, which was observed on Sunday, November 17, 2024, amounted to almost 136 thousand players, which is also 33% higher than the results of Farming Simulator 22.

In addition, GIANTS Software reported that the total sales of all Farming Simulator games on all platforms exceeded 40 million copies. The circulation of Farming Simulator 22 alone amounted to 6 million copies at the end of 2023.

GIANTS Software is already working on patches, free updates, and paid content for the first year, and the team’s specialists are also carefully checking popular mods and adding them to the official in-game ModHub.

As a reminder, Farming Simulator 25 is available on Windows, macOS, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. We have a full-fledged big review of Farming Simulator 25.