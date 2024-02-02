Farming Simulator 22 sold 6 million copies

GIANTS Software shared great news: Farming Simulator has sold 6 million copies since its release in November 2021.

“Seeing millions of virtual farmers active on our fields is a heartening affirmation of our enduring passion, ongoing commitment to the series, and self-publishing strategy”, comments Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. “Our unique community reflects the same level of passion and dedication, growing further each day.”

The studio also shared other statistics. GIANTS Software reports a record high level of activity with more than 100,000 dedicated servers online at the same time.

Farming Simulator 22 has also surpassed its predecessor in terms of the number of available mods: more than 5 600 mods are available on the official ModHub. Mods are checked by the internal development team and are available directly from the game.

Since the release of Farming Simulator 22, players have downloaded mods more than 1.4 billion times, which is about half of the downloads since the series first launched in 2008.