The Bluesky social network, which competes with Elon Musk’s X, continues to gain popularity after Donald Trump’s victory in the US election. This time, the social network’s developers reported a record number of registrations per day.

According to the official report, on November 14, 2024, 1 million users registered on Bluesky. Currently, the social network has about 18 million users, but only recently it crossed the 15 million mark. The platform is growing by about 10,000 users every 10-15 minutes.

As a reminder, Bluesky is a decentralized social platform that was created to give users more control over their online experience. Bluesky uses the AT Protocol, which allows for the creation of independent networks. The key goal of the platform is to ensure privacy, transparency and freedom of speech. There is no centralized content control on Bluesky, which allows users to choose their own algorithms for displaying publications.