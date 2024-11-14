After a recent surge in new registrations, the social network Bluesky has crossed the 15 million user mark. This was reported by The Verge.

The decentralized social network has gained about a million new users over the past week. Bluesky COO Rose Wang recently said that most of the new users who joined the platform were from the United States. Currently, the Bluesky app ranks first in the App Store, followed by Threads, ChatGPT, and the Google app.

By the way, Threads is still ahead of Bluesky. The social network Meta, which recently reached 275 million monthly active users, is growing at a rate of more than a million registrations per day.

Both social networks are ad-free, but while Threads uses a single algorithmic feed created by Meta, Bluesky offers algorithmic feeds created by users in addition to the Discover and Popular among Friends feeds.

New features that have recently appeared in Bluesky include video publishing, pinned posts, and custom fonts. The developers are also actively developing “anti-toxic” features.