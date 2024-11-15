The Browser Company’s Arc Search browser has received a full release on Android. The app is already available for download on Google Play.

The browser first appeared on Android as an open beta. During testing, Arc Search could meet all the basic needs of users, but it lacked some features that were available on iOS. This was fixed with the full release.

The browser allows users to customize it with 2 widgets of different sizes and 9 logo options to choose from. In the full release, the developers also added a voice search function, which was absent during the open beta, but its capabilities are slightly inferior to those available on iOS.

Among other things, Arc Search has a built-in ad and cookie blocker. The browser has also received a results summary, which will allow you to get a summary of the information on the search query.

Unfortunately, The Browser Company has not yet managed to port all features from iOS to Android, including Call Arc. It allows you to communicate with the browser like a voice chatbot.

Earlier in 2024, the developer also released the Arc browser for Windows. From now on, the company’s product is available on the latest systems – iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.