The Arc browser, which was officially released on macOS and iOS last July, is finally available on Windows without waiting lists or pre-registrations.

However, it is not without its limitations. Currently, the browser is only available for Windows 11, but in the future, The Browser Company plans to release a version for Windows 10 and ARM devices.

Unlike familiar browsers like Chrome, Firefox, or Edge, Arc uses a tabbed sidebar with the ability to create different spaces for different tasks, and focuses on keyboard shortcuts and screen splitting.

Among other things, the browser also has customization options with customizable themes, support for extensions from the Google Store, and much more.

You can try Arc for yourself right now by downloading it from the official website.