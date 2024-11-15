Insider @rquandt030 has revealed the date of the Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup presentation.

According to the leak, the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22, 2025. The devices are likely to make their debut in San Francisco.

The new lineup will include at least 3 models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. All smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

By the way, it is known that Samsung is also developing the fourth model of the series called Galaxy S25 Slim, but it should not be expected before the second quarter of 2025.

In addition to new smartphones, the Korean manufacturer may also announce new Galaxy Buds headphones at the presentation on January 22.