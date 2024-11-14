The art nouveau strategy game Songs of Silence, which made a lot of noise thanks to its impeccable audience engagement and became a bestseller in Ukraine, has finally made it to release and is out of Early Access.

In addition to the trailer for the release of Songs of Silence version 1.0, the developers have announced some plans for the game’s further development. By the end of 2024, update 1.1 will be released with improved AI, performance, balance, skins, and a scenario mode with complex maps. The first DLC with new mechanics, heroes, units, and skills is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Before the game’s release, the developers from Chimera Entertainment did not raise the price of Songs of Silence, as is usually the case, but rather lowered it. And until November 27, the strategy game can be purchased with a 25% discount for only 274 UAH. We would like to thank Chimera Entertainment once again for the Ukrainian localization and good work with players. Have a great game!