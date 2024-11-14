Samsung may outsource the production of its own Exynos chips to TSMC. This was reported by insider @Jukanlosreve. The leak is also confirmed by a former Qualcomm employee who now works as an industry analyst.

If the reports are confirmed, this could apply to future Exynos products.

As for the production of the flagship Exynos 2500 chip, it is still ongoing, despite reports of poor performance. By the way, because of this, the South Korean company has decided to use Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, which are also produced by TSMC, in the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S25.

It is worth noting that even if the transition to TSMC takes place, Samsung will continue to develop chips on its own.