OpenAI is preparing to release its own AI-based agent called Operator. The test release of the new tool will take place in January 2025, Bloomberg reports.

Operator will be able to help users write code, book tickets, and perform other actions in the browser and on the computer. The company has had several projects to explore the potential use of agents, but the closest to release is a general assistant for users to help with everyday tasks.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted at the launch of an agent last month. During a Q&A session on Reddit, Altman was asked about the next big AI model, and he replied that the next big breakthrough in AI will be agents.

While OpenAI is just preparing to release Operator, other companies have already beaten it to the punch. In particular, Anthropic has released its own agent that can use a computer and can perform tasks from users.

Microsoft, which closely cooperates with the ChatGPT developer, has also introduced its own agent based on Copilot, which aims to relieve employees of boring tasks. It is also known that Google will soon announce its own agent called Jarvis.