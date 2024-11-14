Following the RedMagic 10 Pro series of gaming smartphones, nubia has also shown two new batteries: RedMagic Dao Peak Power Stick and RedMagic Dao Peak Energy Cube.

The Dao Peak Power Stick has a transparent design and a body made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. It has a small screen that displays real-time information about the charging status.

The device has a capacity of 20,000 mAh. It features a versatile 3-port design, equipped with two Type-Cs that support the 140W bi-directional PD3.1 plug-and-play standard and one USB-A.

The power bank supports fast charging up to 165W for compatible RedMagic models. It is also compatible with PD3.0 and QC3.0 fast charging protocols. In addition, it is equipped with an intelligent recognition function that adjusts the power output to optimize charging depending on the device.

The RedMagic Dao Peak Energy Cube has a capacity of 5000 mAh, a built-in Type-C cable, and a maximum power of 65 W. The new product is based on GaN technology and supports a device recognition system and various fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC3.0, and PPS.

RedMagic Dao Peak Energy Cube is already available for pre-order in China for $38. Sales will start on November 20, 2024. As for the RedMagic Dao Peak Power Stick, it will be available in December and will cost $138. Unfortunately, it is not yet known whether Nubia plans to sell the devices on the global market.