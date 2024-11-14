nubia held an event in China to showcase a new series of gaming smartphones.

These are the RedMagic 10 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro+ models. The series is equipped with a 6.85-inch Wukong OLED display with a resolution of 2688×1216p. There are no holes in the screen.

The display supports refresh rates of up to 144 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 960 Hz. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 2000 nits, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and offers 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood of the RedMagic 10 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro+ is the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This octa-core chip is paired with Adreno 830 graphics, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, UFS 4.0 Pro storage, and a cooling system. The smartphones also have a proprietary Red Core R3 gaming chip that supports 2K+ 120FPS resolution and frame parallelism compatible with more than 200 games.

The cameras include a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E40 main sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS, as well as a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front panel of the gadgets has a 16-megapixel OmniVision camera. It is located under the display. The manufacturer promises better selfie and video quality thanks to artificial intelligence technology.

RedMagic 10 Pro+ is equipped with a 7050 mAh Bull Demon King silicon-carbon battery. It supports 120W fast charging, allowing it to reach 50% in just 11 minutes and a full charge in 30 minutes. The standard RedMagic 10 Pro model comes with a slightly smaller 6500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

Both smartphones have the RedMagic OS 10 interface based on Android 15. The system has many features specifically designed to improve the gaming experience.

RedMagic 10 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro+ are already available for pre-order in China. Sales of the gadgets will begin on November 18. The smartphones are available in several colors and different memory versions. The basic model costs from $693, and the top-end model costs from $832.

As for the global market, only RedMagic 10 Pro is worth waiting for. It is likely to be released by the end of 2024.