The Japanese government has finally abandoned the use of floppy disks in all its systems. To do this, the Digital Agency canceled 1034 regulations that regulated their use. This was reported by Reuters.

“We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!” said Minister of Digital Technology Taro Kono, who supports the abandonment of analog technologies in the government.

So far, in Japan, which is one of the most innovative countries, the authorities have continued to require companies to provide some official documents on floppy disks and CD-ROMs.

However, in January of this year, the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry issued a statement stating that it would no longer require documents to be submitted on outdated storage media.

Japan required them from many organizations, including utility providers, mining companies, and aircraft and weapons manufacturers.

One of the reasons why the Japanese government finally abandoned floppy disks was the limited storage capacity of such media. And the fact that floppy disks are simply hard to find on sale.