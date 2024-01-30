Despite the fact that Japan is one of the most innovative countries, the authorities in 2024 still require companies to provide some official documents on outdated floppy disks and CD-ROMs. However, this practice is finally being abandoned.

According to Engadget, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has issued a statement saying that after this fiscal year they will no longer require documents to be submitted on outdated forms of physical media.

The Ministry has identified about 1,900 documents in several Japanese government departments that still require floppy disks, CD-ROMs, or even mini-disks.

Japan has requested outdated tangible data carriers from many entities, including utility providers, mining companies, and even aircraft and weapons manufacturers.

One of the main reasons for not doing so is the fact that the same floppy disks are already hard to find on sale in 2024. Another important reason is that some files or documents may simply not fit on floppy disks that have only 1.44 MB of storage.