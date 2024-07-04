During a meeting with investors, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said that the company does not plan to use generative artificial intelligence in the development of its games. This was reported by TweakTown.

The president of Nintendo notes that generative AI has big problems with the use of other people’s intellectual property.

“Generative AI, which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognize that it has issues with intellectual property rights,” says Furukawa. “We hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be achieved through technology alone.”

It should be noted that this is a fairly consistent position. Nintendo is well known for its lawsuits against emulator developers and pirated hardware manufacturers.

The company even forced the developers of Garry’s Mod to remove all user-generated content that somehow resonates with Nintendo characters.