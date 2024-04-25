Garry’s Mod removes everything that is in any way connected with Nintendo. This is being done at the request of the company, PC Gamer reports.

Nintendo is well known for its actions to protect intellectual property. Earlier this year, the company sued the developers of the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu. This resulted in the immediate termination of support for the emulator and the payment of $2.4 million.

Also, the company sentenced Gary Bowser to $14.5 million in compensation, which he will pay for the rest of his life.

But these cases are still about Nintendo’s games and its lost profits. It’s hard to believe that Nintendo’s fan-made character models in Garry’s Mod could have deprived the company of revenue in any way.

“Honestly, this is fair enough. This is Nintendo’s content and what they allow and don’t allow is up to them. They don’t want you playing with that stuff in Garry’s Mod—that’s their decision, we have to respect that,” said Facepunch Studios, which developed Garry’s Mod.

There is certainly a lot of Nintendo-related stuff available for Garry’s Mod. A search for “Nintendo” in the Garry’s Mod Steam Workshop returns 44 pages of results, while “Mario” returns as many as 186 pages of results.

Other Nintendo characters, including Bowser, Zelda, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Yoshi, also open dozens of pages of results. That’s a lot of content, so the developers decided to ask their users for help.

“This is an ongoing process, as we have 20 years of uploads to go through,” the statement says. “If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot.”

Nevertheless, there are still some doubts among Garry’s Mod players that the uninstall request is real. Some criticize the development team for getting scared, while others demand proof that such a request was actually made.