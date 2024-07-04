Until Friday, June 28, the newly released ChatGPT program for macOS saved all chatbot conversations in text files that could be easily found on a computer. Potentially, this would allow attackers who gained access to the computer to read all conversations with the chatbot. This was reported by The Verge.

OpenAI has issued a statement on the issue, saying that it has already encrypted chats.

“We are aware of this issue and have shipped a new version of the application which encrypts these conversations. We’re committed to providing a helpful user experience while maintaining our high security standards as our technology evolves,” the company said in a statement.

After this update, chatbot conversations are no longer displayed in a plain text file and cannot be found as easily.

This problem was first discovered because OpenAI refused to use an isolated software environment and was checking where to store the data.

Since ChatGPT is available on macOS only through the company’s official website, the program does not have to comply with the Mac App Store rules and can therefore bypass Apple’s mandatory requirements.