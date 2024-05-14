ChatGPT has a separate app for macOS. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can already install it. It will become available to users of the free version in the coming weeks. This was reported by The Verge.

The application will be able to recognize the content on the user’s screen and analyze it by answering questions. OpenAI reports that users can ask ChatGPT something using the Option+Space key combination.

OpenAI also plans to launch a Windows version later this year. ChatGPT is already available as an app for iOS and Android.

In addition to the new app, the company also demonstrated its new GTP-4o model the day before.