UBS observes changes in the interaction between customers and bank employees that have occurred due to artificial intelligence. Sabine Keller-Busse, President of UBS Switzerland, told about this, Reuters reports.

She compared these changes to the way patients go to the doctor, imagining a picture of their illness, and customers use artificial intelligence to come up with ideas that they then offer to the bank.

“In our industry this will happen as well because with Chat GPT there is more data available,” Keller-Busse said at the Point Zero Forum in Zurich. “We have to be aware that our clients are using it.”

The Swiss bank is integrating artificial intelligence into the services and products it offers to its clients, having launched an instant lending pilot project last year aimed at small and medium-sized companies that often have an urgent need for liquidity.

According to Sabine Keller-Busse, this service allows you to bypass loan officers and speed up the process of obtaining a relatively standard product.

“It’s just the beginning of what we will see,” she noted.

In May, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that AI is hitting the global labor market “like a tsunami.” According to her, in the next two years, artificial intelligence is likely to affect 60% of jobs in developed countries and 40% of jobs worldwide.