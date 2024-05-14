Artificial intelligence is hitting the global labor market “like a tsunami.” This was stated by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva in Zurich, Reuters reports.

According to her, in the next two years, artificial intelligence is likely to affect 60% of jobs in developed countries and 40% of jobs globally.

“We have very little time to get people ready for it, businesses ready for it,” she said at an event organized by the Swiss Institute for International Studies, affiliated with the University of Zurich.

Вона також вважає, що це може принести величезне підвищення продуктивності, якщо “ми добре з цим впораємося”. Проте це також може призвести до більшої дезінформації і, звісно, до більшої нерівності в суспільстві.

In addition, Kristalina Georgieva noted that the global economy has become more prone to shocks in recent years, citing the global pandemic in 2020 as well as the war in Ukraine.

In January of this year, the IMF already predicted that artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of jobs worldwide, replacing some and complementing others.

Assessing the potential impact of AI on the global labor market, IMF experts said at the time that in many cases it would likely complement human labor.