It’s been just a month since the first electric truck was introduced in the Euro Truck Simulator 2 truck simulator, and the developers have added a new electric tractor, this time from Scania Trucks.

In fact, these are two trucks at once – the Scania 40 S and 45 S Battery Electric Vehicle. As with Renault Trucks E-Tech T, while the game’s infrastructure is not yet ready for the introduction of electric vehicles (and this primarily means electric chargers that need to be added to the ETS2 world), the new trucks will be available only in one-time fast mode. We’ve already tried the new Scania trucks, and the dynamics of these vehicles are really impressive.

The electric Scania 40 S and 45 S are based on the Scania S-series with a 4×2 chassis and are equipped with a six-speed transmission combined with three electric motors with a constant output of 400/450 kW (540/610 hp). Thanks to a 624 kWh battery, the truck can travel up to 520 km per trip, depending on the gross trailer weight.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech T, Scania 40 S and 45 S BEV, along with several other electric trucks scheduled for release in the future, will be SCS Software’s first step towards the total electrification of Euro Truck Simulator 2. But of course, vehicles with internal combustion engines are not going anywhere, and the two infrastructures of gasoline-diesel and electric will exist in the game in parallel.