The first official electric truck, the Renault Trucks E-Tech T tractor, has been added to the Euro Truck Simulator 2 truck simulator. For now, the vehicle is available only in Quick Job mode.

The Renault E-Tech T has completely different acceleration and braking dynamics from tractors with internal combustion engines, and it requires electric charging, which is not yet available in the game. Therefore, until the world of Euro Truck Simulator 2 is fully electrified, the new Renault Trucks E-Tech T tractor is available only in one-time fast mode, cannot be purchased at a dealership and cannot be modified.

The E-Tech T is an interesting vehicle that accelerates very powerfully, but the fact that the noise of rain and wipers is louder than the engine noise takes some getting used to.

Almost all well-known truck manufacturers have already presented their own electric tractors, so more such vehicles should appear in both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator in the future, so the SCS Software team is actively working on the “electrification” of the game. It is not yet known whether there will be special charging points at regular gas stations or a separate network.