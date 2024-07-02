Microsoft has suspended testing of some new Windows 11 features to “investigate several issues” found in the Dev channel (build 26120.961), TechRadar reports.

Voice-related features have been disabled, such as Narrator, which allows you to dictate text, and the ability to make voice queries in Windows Search.

There’s also a new account control panel in the Start menu and some fixes to Task Manager, but they’re all on hold while Microsoft fixes the issues.

PhantomOfEarth, a regular source of Windows insights, notes that the new features were suspended due to a broken touch keyboard, emoji collector, and clipboard history.

This set of features stopped rolling out yesterday. https://t.co/7VReYklRPm pic.twitter.com/DGGsMuFo16 — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 1, 2024

Given that Windows 11 builds are released fairly regularly (at least once a month), it shouldn’t take too long to get the issues fixed.

It hasn’t been a good week for Windows 11, with Microsoft experiencing a taskbar breakdown for some users as it rolls out a solution to a previous issue where some users were stuck in an endless boot loop. Another recent “fly in the ointment” was the introduction of “recommendations” in the Start menu.

The revolutionary Recall feature also received a lot of criticism, and Microsoft postponed its release for further development.