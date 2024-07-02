After Meta began labeling photos with the note “Made with Artificial Intelligence” in May, photographers began complaining that the social network was labeling even real photos in this way. Because of this, the company is reworking the labeling of such images, TechCrunch reports.

The social network labeled all images as having been created using artificial intelligence, regardless of the purpose for which it was used. Even if it was a retouching of a real photo.

ТThe tag will now be called AI info instead of the old Made with AI.

Meta said that the previous version of the tag was not clear enough for users to understand that the image with the tag was not necessarily created with the help of artificial intelligence, but that artificial intelligence-based tools could have been used in the editing process.

“Like others across the industry, we’ve found that our labels based on these indicators weren’t always aligned with people’s expectations and didn’t always provide enough context. For example, some content that included minor modifications using AI, such as retouching tools, included industry standard indicators that were then labeled ‘Made with AI’,” the company’s blog says.

The company does not change the underlying technology for detecting and labeling the use of AI in photos. Meta continues to use information from technical metadata standards, such as C2PA and IPTC, which contain information about the use of artificial intelligence tools.

This means that genuine photos that have used tools like Adobe’s Generative AI Fill will still be labeled with the updated tag. But the company hopes that the updated labeling will help people understand that an image with such a tag is not always completely created by artificial intelligence.