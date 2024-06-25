In February of this year, Meta announced that it would start labeling photos generated by artificial intelligence with the Made with AI label. Starting in May, such labels actually began to appear on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.

Everything would have been fine if these marks hadn’t started to get real photos, which angered users and photographers. There are already quite a few examples of such mistakes. Interestingly, the Made with AI mark can be seen only in mobile apps, not in the web versions of the platforms. This was reported by TechCrunch.

Photo of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, labeled as Made with AI

Many photographers have expressed concern that their images have been falsely labeled as created with the help of AI. In their opinion, ordinary photo editing should not lead to the appearance of the Made with AI label.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza wrote on Instagram that one of his photos was tagged with the new label. Souza told TechCrunch in an email that Adobe has changed the way its crop tool works, and you need to do a layer merge in Photoshop first, before saving the file as a JPEG. He suggests that this action may be a trigger for Meta algorithms responsible for assigning the Made with AI label.

Instagram has also decided to add a Made with AI label to Pete Souza’s photo

Meta did not provide any official comment on the photos that were mislabeled. However, the company noted that it is currently evaluating the algorithm to correctly determine the number of AI changes applied to an image. At the same time, there are still a lot of AI-generated images on the platform that are not labeled Made with AI.