George Martin, the writer and author of Game of Thrones, who also worked on the world of Elden Ring, hinted at a possible film adaptation of the game in his last blog, VGC writes.

Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor? wrote the writer.

He also noted that the game won the Nebula Award in the Game Writing category from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association. Martin said that he helped with the world building, but that Hidetaka Miyazaki and the FromSoftware team worked on everything else and that the award deservedly went to Japan.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is the president of FromSoftware, also commented on the rumors about the film adaptation the day before. He noted that there is interest in the adaptation and that he “sees no reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring,” including a movie.

“But I don’t think I or FromSoftware have the knowledge or the capabilities to create something in another area. So this is where a very strong partner would have to come in. We would need to build a lot of trust and agreement on what we are trying to achieve, but there is definitely interest,” Hidetaka said.

As a reminder, Elden Ring recently received the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack, which became the highest rated expansion pack on Metacritic, beating The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine.