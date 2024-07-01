Ukrainian turn-based tactical strategy game Fight Life: Vanguard has received a new gameplay trailer and will be released on additional platforms.

As a reminder, in FightLife: Vanguard, the player has to become the leader of a mercenary squad and assemble a team of various recruits with unique skills and abilities.

Initially, the game’s author Eugene Belik planned to release FightLife: Vanguard on mobile platforms and, if the release was successful, on Steam. Now Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, and Nintendo Switch have been added to the platforms!

Fight Life: Vanguard is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024. The game has Ukrainian localization, so we suggest adding the project to your Wish List.