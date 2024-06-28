Users with a YouTube Premium subscription can try out a new set of features, such as skipping videos to key moments. In addition, Google is also planning to introduce new subscription plans.

The Jump ahead feature will allow users to jump right to the best and most important moments in a video. The new button will appear after a double tap to skip a few seconds of the video.

Moments in the video are selected based on data from other viewers and artificial intelligence analysis. The new feature is currently available to owners of Android smartphones and YouTube Premium subscriptions in the United States. The feature will be available on iOS in a few weeks, but there is no information about other countries yet.

Another innovation is picture-in-picture support for YouTube Shorts. On Android devices, while watching Shorts, you can simply minimize the YouTube app and continue watching short videos while doing other things.

Google also reminds YouTube Premium subscribers that new experimental features are available to them, including automatic download of Shorts and the ability to “like” videos.

However, in addition to the set of new features, Google announced plans to expand the choice of subscription plans for users. Currently, there are only three available: individual, family, and student.

There is currently no information about new plans, but the company promises to present them soon, and at the same time expand subscriptions to new regions.

YouTube is also fixing and improving several points in the user experience. The developers have resolved a device memory issue. The developers are also aware of the issue with video queues being lost and the issue with accessing Premium controls and are working on fixes.